Lawmakers call for Cryptocurrency federal regulations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— After recent heightened volatility and a failed Crypto exchange, lawmakers are demanding answers and further federal regulation regarding digital money as some finance industry experts double down on their criticism of cryptocurrencies.

In today’s consumer watch, Jenn Sullivan has a look at why 2022 was a difficult year for digital assets and what may be ahead.