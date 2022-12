Local Living: SC Jazz Masterworks ensemble presents “Swingin’ Holidays”

The SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble will present Swingin’ Holidays on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble will present Swingin’ Holidays on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

ABC Columbia’s own Tyler Ryan sat down with one of the musicians featured in the show this morning…. he’s got all the details!