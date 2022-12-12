Midlands Military Matters: Army veteran gifted home

Army veteran Cheryl Davis, her 14 year-old son and newborn daughter now have a place to call home in Columbia, South Carolina— and the best part its mortgage free!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Army veteran Cheryl Davis, her 14 year-old son and newborn daughter now have a place to call home in Columbia, South Carolina— and the best part its mortgage free!

The new home was made possible through Chase and Operation Homefront’s Permanent Homes for Veterans program.

The program provides families with financial education and tips to prepare for home ownership.

After completing the program, the veteran receives the deed to their home, mortgage-free.

Davis says it’s good to now be back in her hometown.