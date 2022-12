Research shows fatal heart attacks more likely during holiday season

It’s a season of joy and cheer, but the holidays can also be stressful and research shows heart attack deaths are more likely this time of year.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It’s a season of joy and cheer, but the holidays can also be stressful and research shows heart attack deaths are more likely this time of year.

In today’s Health Minute, Mandy Gaither has more on how to have a heart healthy holiday.