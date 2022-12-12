SC Attorney General wants anti-robotext protections put in place

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Attorney General Alan Willson is supporting the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) initiative to crack down on unwanted robotext messages by requiring mobile wireless providers to block texts from unassigned, invalid or unused numbers, and numbers on a Do Not Originate list.

According to a press release, in 2021, the FCC received more than 15,000 customer complaints about unwanted texts and more than $86 million was stolen by scammers in 2020 through fraudulent text messages.

Several attorney generals are asking the FCC to continue pushing the wireless industry to create technology so people can authenticate whether texts they receive are from spoofed numbers and law enforcement can investigate where the texts are originating from.