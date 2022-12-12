USPS announces holiday service schedule

The United State Postal Service (USPS) announced their updated service schedule for the upcoming holidays.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The United State Postal Service (USPS) announced their updated service schedule for the upcoming holidays.

All Post Offices will be closed in observance of Christmas and New Year’s Day on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 since both holidays fall on a Sunday.

Local Post Offices will be open Dec. 24, Christmas Eve. with extended, normal, or limited hours. Check your local Post Office location for specific hours.

There will be no deliveries to residences or businesses on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 except for Priority Mail Express. Some Post Offices may have extended hours leading up to the holidays.

Officials say regular post office hours and mail delivery will resume to normal on the Tuesday following each holiday (Dec. 27 and Jan. 3).

For more information on the schedule changes and hours of operation, visit USPS.