Detect, Inc. recalls thousands of COVID tests due to false negative results

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The company Detect is voluntarily recalling more than 11,000 Covid tests because of an increased risk of a false negative.

The test is an over-the-counter nasal swab. The three lots of tests were shipped to customers from July 26 to August 26.

Detect says it has not received any reports of false negatives and the recall is being done out of an abundance of caution.

The company is offering a refund for the affected tests.

You can find more information on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.