Dutch Fork RB, Jarvis Green, commits to Clemson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Dutch Fork standout running back, Jarvis Green, announced his commitment to the Clemson Tigers on Tuesday.

Green, who was regarded by many as the best running back in the state, rushed for 2,272 yards and 33 touchdowns this fall for the Sliver Foxes.

The three-star recruit originally committed to James Madison but announced his decommit on December 9th, just hours after receiving an offer from his dream school Clemson.

Green was an intrical part in the Silver Foxes’ Class 5a state championship victory this season.

During his time at Dutch Fork, Green amassed 4,608 yards and 78 rushing touchdowns in what was an outstanding career as a Sliver Fox.