Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is opening in Lexington!

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is opening it’s fourth area location in Lexington!

The 2,400 square-foot restaurant is set to open Dec. 14 at 111 Swartz Road, joining three other area locations in West Columbia, Columbia and Irmo.

The fast-casual restaurant seats 38 guests, has extra seating on the patio and a drive-thru service. Freddy’s is known for its cooked-to-order, 100% ground beef steak-burgers, all-beef hot dogs, and crispy shoestring fries. Freshly churned frozen custard treats in chocolate or vanilla flavors are also available for purchase.

Hours of operations are Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Customers can order on the website and through the Freddy’s app.