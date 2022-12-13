Irmo Fire Dept., Safe Kids Worldwide offering free car seat safety check

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO)— The Irmo Fire District and Safe Kids Worldwide are offering a free child’s car seat check on Dec. 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Visit the Irmo Fire Department at 6017 St. Andrews Road at the corner of Piney Grove and St. Andrews to ensure your child is safe during your holiday travels.

