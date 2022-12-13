Pet of the Week: Emerson!

Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO)- Meet Emerson! This 3-year-old Shepard-mix is located at the Kershaw County Humane Society ready to find his ‘furever’ home!

Emerson is a big boy with a whole lot of love to give. Shelter staff say he loves everyone he meets, dogs and kids included! He will need to be cat tested though if adopted into a home with a feline friend.

Emerson is a well-mannered and calm guy, loves to play with his toys at the shelter, and will surely cuddle up with you to keep you warm this winter. Emerson’s adoption fee has been sponsored, so he can go home with you today for free!

Ahead of the holidays, the Humane Society is doing a ‘Stuff the Stocking’ donation drive. Come by the shelter to pick out a stocking for a pet, take it to the local pet store to fill it up, then bring it back to hang it on a kennel!

Adopt Emerson today at 128 Black River Rd, Camden, SC 29020.