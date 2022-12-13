The School’s Guardian Act to allow certain employees to carry weapon if passed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A South Carolina senator has pre-filed legislation that would allow designated school employees to carry a weapon.

Berkeley County Republican Brian Adams filed The School’s Guardian Act which would allow school boards to designate certain employees as school guardians to carry a weapon in case of an active shooter, but he says not just everyone will be handed a gun.

Democrats opposed to the bill argue that it adds another layer of responsibility to already over-burdened teachers.