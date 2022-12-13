West Columbia, Boozer St. scene cleared

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–According to West Columbia Police, at around 12:30 Tuesday investigators responded to Boozer St. after receiving a call from out-of-state that a woman in the home had been assaulted and there was a young child in the home.

Police say after about an hour and a half they were able to reach the woman inside the house on the phone and ultimately everyone in the house came out.

Officers say, the woman denied the alleged event took place and after determining no one was injured police cleared the scene.

No charges were filed.