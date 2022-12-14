Select Committee investigating capitol riots to hold final meeting

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the US Capitol will hold its final public meeting on Monday with the panel’s full report expected to come out Dec. 21.

The chairman of the committee, Mississippi Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson, said the committee will approve the panel’s final report at the meeting and make announcements about criminal referrals to the Justice Department.

Committee members have promised to have the report released before the end of the year, because Republicans are expected to dissolve the Committee when they take over the chamber in the next Congress.