Top travel destination cities

(CNN) — Another win for the city of love. For the second time in as many years, Paris is the winner of the “top 100 city destinations index”.

According to U.K. based market research company “Euromonitor.” Their report calls France’s Capital City quote “The world’s best-performing destination” because of its attractiveness and tourism infrastructure. of course having the Eiffel Tower and French bread doesn’t hurt either.

Dubai came in the runner-up slot, followed by Amsterdam, Madrid and Rome respectively. New York City was the only U.S. location in the top ten and it came in at that spot just behind number nine Barcelona.