Celebrate National Cupcake Day!

Today marks National Cupcake Day...as if we need another reason to eat a cupcake.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Today marks National Cupcake Day…as if we need another reason to eat a cupcake.

Cupcakes have been around since 1796, but didn’t become official until 1828.

Hostess began mass producing its first snack cakes in 1919.

Fun fact… Winston Churchill was the first person to suggest cupcakes should be frosted.

You can celebrate the day by visiting your favorite local bakery!