Enjoy date night with WOW’s Holi-Date Night Improv Show this Saturday!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Bring your date to enjoy some holiday fun at an improv show this weekend!

WOW Performing Arts Center’s Holi-Date Night Improv Show kicks off this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at their theater at 8907 Two Notch Road.

Cocktail hour starts at 7 p.m.

Curtis spoke with two of the performers, Arischa Conner and Rod Lorick, about all the fun you and your date can have at the show that’s packed with skits, music, mocktails, cocktails and so much more!

Advance tickets are $20 and $25 at the door.

For tickets and more information, visit WOW’s website.