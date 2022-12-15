House passes Sami’s Law in honor of slain USC student

A Rideshare safety bill in honor of a slain USC student is moving through Congress.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Rideshare safety bill in honor of a slain USC student is moving through Congress.

Congressman Jim Clyburn announced the bill passed the House this week.

Sami’s Law is named after Samantha Josephson who was kidnapped and murdered by a man impersonating as her Uber driver in 2019.

The legislation will require ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft to use enhanced verification systems that allow passengers to verify the authenticity of a vehicle before they get in.

The bill now heads to the Senate.