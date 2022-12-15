KCSO: Kershaw businesses pass alcohol compliance checks

KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is giving accolades to businesses in their area.

According to a post on Facebook, KCSO Sergeant Chelsea Cockrell and SLED made 20 alcohol compliance checks throughout the county at various businesses yesterday.

They reported that none of the businesses they stopped at sold alcohol to their undercover minors.