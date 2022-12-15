Mega Millions Jackpot drawing at $429 million
The jackpot for tomorrow night's Mega Millions drawing will make someone a little richer in time for the holidays!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—
It was announced recently that the jackpot is worth $429 million!
It marks the 15th largest for the game and odds of winning are 1 in 303 million.
Tickets are $2 and can be purchased up until one hour before the drawing.