Mega Millions Jackpot drawing at $429 million

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The jackpot for tomorrow night’s Mega Millions drawing will make someone a little richer in time for the holidays!

It was announced recently that the jackpot is worth $429 million!

It marks the 15th largest for the game and odds of winning are 1 in 303 million.

Tickets are $2 and can be purchased up until one hour before the drawing.