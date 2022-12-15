SLED charges Florence man with abuse of a vulnerable adult

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 33 year-old Terry Leshawn Cooper, Jr., with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 33 year-old Terry Leshawn Cooper, Jr., with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult.

The former Pee Dee Regional Center employee struck the victim several times in the side and stomach, say officials.

The incident occurred at the SC Department of Disabilities and Special Needs facility. The allegations were confirmed by video provided to SLED agents.

Cooper was booked at the Florence County Detention Center.