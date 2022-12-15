White House warns of possible COVID surge this winter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The White House is warning of a possible Covid surge this winter.

It’s urging Americans to protect themselves as they gather with family and friends over the holidays.

In a new public campaign launched Thursday, the administration says the stakes are even higher due to a ‘trio of threats’ Covid, RSV, and the flu.

And the flu is having one of its worst seasons in a decade.

They’re urging people to do what they can to keep Covid at bay, including being vaccinated, boosted and wearing masks when necessary.