Electric Foil Ships Can Cut Emissions by 97.5%

John Farley,

A study done by Swedish scientists shows that emissions from ships can be cut by 97.5% by switching to boats that run on foils and use batteries to power them.  By using the foil technology, the boats essentially “float” above the water.  So the don’t require anywhere near as much energy to propel them forward.  As a result, they can use rechargeable batteries to create sufficient power in between charges.  You can read all about it here.

https://www.mynewsdesk.com/candela-speedboat-ab/pressreleases/ship-emissions-can-be-cut-by-97-punkt-5-procent-by-switching-to-foiling-electric-vessels-says-swedish-study-3223824?utm_campaign=send_list

