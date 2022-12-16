Gervais Street bridge open to traffic following emergency rescue

Earlier today the Columbia-Richland Fire Department announced that Gervais Street bridge was closed to traffic due to an emergency rescue incident.

Courtesy: Columbia-Richland Fire Department

The Columbia Police Department says a mental health and crisis negotiator was able to resolve the situation and the man is currently headed to the hospital.

Normal traffic flow is expected to resume soon, say officials.