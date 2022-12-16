Gervais Street bridge open to traffic following emergency rescue

Earlier today the Columbia-Richland Fire Department announced that Gervais Street bridge was closed to traffic due to an emergency rescue incident.
Jessica Mejia,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Earlier today the Columbia-Richland Fire Department announced that Gervais Street bridge was closed to traffic due to an emergency rescue incident.

The Columbia Police Department says a mental health and crisis negotiator was able to resolve the situation and the man is currently headed to the hospital.

Normal traffic flow is expected to resume soon, say officials.

 

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts