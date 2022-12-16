Paper-Thin Solar Technology has Many Possible Uses

A group of MIT scientists have developed a paper-thin and very light solar technology that can create electricity on many surfaces. It’s essentially an “ultralight fabric solar cell that can quickly and easily turn any surface into a power source. These durable, flexible solar cells, which are much thinner than a human hair, are glued to a strong, lightweight fabric, making them easy to install on a fixed surface.” You can read all about it here.

https://www.solardaily.com/reports/Paper_thin_solar_cell_can_turn_any_surface_into_a_power_source_999.html