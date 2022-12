The Grinch will not be stealing Christmas this year

(CNN) — The Grinch won’t be stealing Christmas this year.

Instead, he’ll be spending the holiday season at a Minnesota jail.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Department shared these photos on social media, of the Grinch’s ‘arrest.’

The sheriff says for far too long, the well-known menace to the holiday has disguised himself as Santa, broken into homes and stolen everything.