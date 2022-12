RB Mario Anderson, Newberry transfer, commits to South Carolina

On Sunday, Newberry transfer Mario Anderson Jr. announced his commitment to Carolina.

Anderson has an outstanding season for Newberry, rushing for 1,560 yards and 19 touchdowns on 211 carries.

The standout tailback was one of nine finalist for the Harlon Hill trophy, which honors the Division II player of the year.

South Carolina is picking up a productive back, who rushed for more than 1oo yards in nine of 10 games in 2022.