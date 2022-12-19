Honor the Dream food Drive underway in City of Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–You can help the City of Columbia feed hungry families for the holidays.
The City of Columbia, Richland School District One and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Foundation are hosting the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Honor the Dream Food Drive.
The food drive will help benefit Harvest Hope Food Bank.
The food drive is held each year to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of community service. To virtually donate, please click below.
According to city officials, the public can drop off donations at the following locations:
- City Hall, 1737 Main Street
- Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. Ste. C
- Columbia Tennis Center, 1635 Whaley Street
- Charles R. Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way
- Earlewood Park, 1111 Parkside Drive
- Emily Douglas Park, 2500 Wheat Street
- Greenview Park, 6700 David Street
- Hampton Park, 117 Brandon Avenue
- Heathwood Park, 800 Abelia Road
- Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue
- Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center, 2611 Grant Street
- Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Avenue
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, 2300 Greene Street
- Melrose Park, 1500 Fairview Road
- Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road
- St. Anna’s Park, 1315 Liberty Hill Avenue
- Sims Park, 3500 Duncan Street
- Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway
- City Human Resources, Office of Business Opportunities, 1401 Main Street (4th Floor)
- Columbia Fire Department Headquarters, 1800 Laurel Street
- Columbia Police Department Headquarters, 1 Justice Square
- City of Columbia Satellite Payment Center, 3905 Ensor Avenue
- Parking Services Office, 820 Washington Street
- Public Works, 2910 Colonial Drive
- Washington Square Payment Center, 1136 Washington Street