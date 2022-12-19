Midlands Pup-Shots! December 19

Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
Beauty queen alert!
2/16
BABETTE
Orangeburg
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Protective, Brave, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Couch potato, Dignified, Loves kisses, Curious
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Other dogs, children, other animals. Dog-specific to getting along w other dogs.
Some call her a "pocket-pittie," pocket size, Babet is about 3.5 years old
3/16
BREEZE
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This sweet girl was found roaming loose and was in slightly rough shape.
4/16
COLA
Orangeburg
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Protective, Independent, Dignified, Loves kisses, Funny
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs, children, animals
Was picked up off of the streets.. by a wonderfully Good Samaratan.
5/16
FRASIER
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
I'm a friendly little guy with both humans and other dogs my size alike!
6/16
GRETEL
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
I'm a big but sensitive gal who likes hanging with my people
7/16
LOKI
Irmo
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered, special needs.
Prefers a home without other dogs, cats
Adoption fee $200
Loki was found stray.
8/16
MOUSE
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Mouse came to us super duper duper shy.
9/16
MYST
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
10/16
PHOENIX
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
I'm a friendly gal but very very energetic.
11/16
QUINN
Orangeburg
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Protective, Brave, Curious, Independent, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Funny
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with children
If a sweet girl who loves to make eye contact & give you a literal wink & an actual smile, & practically talk to you- moves your heart, she's your girl!
12/16
RAINY
Orangeburg
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered, special needs.
Good with other dogs, children
Email Rescue@healingspecies.org for an adopt app!
13/16
REMINGTON
Irmo
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Adoption fee $200
Remington is a sweetheart.
14/16
RUSTY
Irmo
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
Prefers a home without children
Adoption fee $200
Rusty is a 2 year old, neutered, Pitt Bull/Collie mix.
15/16
SARAFINA
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
Santa says Sarafina was at the top of the nice list this year!
16/16
WINNIE
Irmo
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered, special needs.
Good in a home with other dogs
How anyone could toss this angel out like trash and leave her to fend for herself is mind boggling.
