Portion of West Columbia Riverwalk reopens after being closed due to flooding

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Parts of the West Columbia Riverwalk that was closed over the weekend due to flooding, are now open.

City officials say the portion of the West Columbia Riverwalk from Moffatt Street to the Gervais Street Bridge is now open after being temporarily closed to the public due to flooding. Operating hours are from sunrise to sunset.