Mental health services in high demand this holiday season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)β€”In health news, the holidays can be tough for those struggling with depression and mental illness.

Despite a growing demand for mental health services, many are struggling to get an appointment.

Mandy Gaither has tips from a licensed therapist on what to do if you can’t find a provider.