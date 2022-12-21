Tamiflu supply being released from national stockpile

The Biden administration is planning to release an undisclosed amount of Tamiflu from the Strategic National Stockpile.

The FDA isn’t currently listing Tamiflu as being in shortage, but pharmacists and consumers in some areas are having a hard time finding generic Tamiflu.

The American Society of Health-Systems Pharmacists currently lists some generic versions of Tamiflu as being in shortage.

There are signs that infections are slowing in some areas, but flu activity still remains high.