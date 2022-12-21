US Covid cases top 100 million says Johns Hopkins University
Upwards of 100 million Covid-19 cases have been reported in the US since the start of the pandemic.
CNN— Upwards of 100 million Covid-19 cases have been reported in the US since the start of the pandemic.
That’s according to Johns Hopkins University, the actual number of infections is probably a lot higher because many people who get Covid-19 don’t test for it or don’t report results of at-home tests.
The US has reported more than twice as many cases than any other nation.
Covid-19 cases have trended down since late summer, but are now trending up across the country.