US Covid cases top 100 million says Johns Hopkins University

CNN— Upwards of 100 million Covid-19 cases have been reported in the US since the start of the pandemic.

That’s according to Johns Hopkins University, the actual number of infections is probably a lot higher because many people who get Covid-19 don’t test for it or don’t report results of at-home tests.

The US has reported more than twice as many cases than any other nation.

Covid-19 cases have trended down since late summer, but are now trending up across the country.