Flight cancellations expected ahead of upcoming severe weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The cold we are seeing is just one part of a massive winter storm that is impacting millions of Americans, just as they hit the roads and skies for the holidays.

The severe weather is already causing flight cancellations and delays in some areas.

ABC’s Reena Roy has the latest.