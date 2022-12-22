Heating bills highest in decade

CNN— Heating bills are more expensive than they’ve been in the past decade.

According to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association the average cost of keeping a house warm this Winter is about $1,200.

That’s a 17% increase from last year.

Analysts say surging prices are due in part to the cost of natural gas and electricity.

Officials also say right now, about one of every six US families are behind on their utility bills.