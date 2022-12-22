SC couple accused of child torture in Uganda

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A South Carolina couple is in custody in the African nation of Uganda after they were accused of torturing a child.

Prosecutors say Nicholas Spencer and Mackenzie Leigh Mathias Spencer, originally of Spartanburg, are accused of forcing a 10 year-old boy to sleep on a wooden platform with no covers, spend entire days naked, and not attend school.

They are also accused of making the boy stand in awkward crouched positions for hours.

Neighbors alerted authorities when they became suspicious.

The couple has pleaded not guilty.