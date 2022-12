Winter officially began Wednesday

Yesterday marked the first official day of Winter, or Winter Solstice.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Yesterday marked the first official day of Winter, or Winter Solstice.

It’s also the shortest day of the calendar year for the northern hemisphere because the sun is appearing at its most southerly spot, right above the Tropic of Capricorn.

Appropriately it’s the exact opposition on the southern hemisphere where it’s the longest day of the year and the start of Summer.