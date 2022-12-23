Bitter cold in the Forecast for holiday weekend

Chief Meteorologist John Farley is tracking the winter weather system.

According to John, it’s going to be dangerously cold now, through the holiday weekend and continuing into early next week.

On Friday the blast of arctic air arrives, with temperatures falling throughout the day.

Friday night into Saturday morning, the temperatures will plummet down into the low teens.

Saturday will only poke above freezing for a few hours, before temperatures once again tumble down into the teens. Please take precautions to make sure that your heater is working and that your pipes don’t freeze. And don’t forget about your pets.

A reminder not to use extension cords for space heaters and keep them a safe distance from any objects.