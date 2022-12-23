Bitter Cold Settling In

The pocket of arctic air has blown in with gusts as high as 50 mph. As the wind dies down, the cold air is settling on in – and it’s going to be about as it gets here in the Midlands. How cold? The temperatures will dip to the low teens on Saturday morning and likely not reach above freezing on Saturday for more than an hour or two, before diving back down into the teens on Saturday night. Once again it’ll dip to the teens on Sunday night. With temperatures like this, please protect your exposed pipes because they can freeze and burst. Also don’t forget about your pets.