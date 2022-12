CDC issues alert for invasive Strep A

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A triple virus threat is heading into the holiday weekend, along with the flu, Covid, and RSV.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now issuing a new alert for an invasive form of strep.

Here’s ABC’s Erielle Reshe.