Christmas gift return tips

Getting and giving gifts is a big part of the holiday season for many... and so is returning them.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Getting and giving gifts is a big part of the holiday season for many and so is returning them.

In fact, almost 20% of merchandise sold during the holiday season is expected to be returned.

ABC’s Alexis Christoforous has some advice about the best way to handle returns.