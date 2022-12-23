Meta to pay $725 million in privacy law suit

Facebook’s parent company Meta is agreeing to pay $725 million in a class action lawsuit settlement.

CNN— Facebook’s parent company Meta is agreeing to pay $725 million in a class action lawsuit settlement. Up to 280 million people are potentially eligible for payments.

The legal drama started four years ago when the social media giant announced Cambridge Analytics and other third parties had access to private user information.

They were also accused of misleading users about its privacy policies, according to officials.

Meta did not agree to any wrongdoing in agreeing to settle the case.