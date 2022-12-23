Samsung recalls 650K washing machines

CNN— If you own a Samsung top-load washing machine, there’s a recall you should know about.

Samsung is recalling more than 650,000 machines with super speed wash because of a fire hazard.

The company says the machines can short-circuit and overheat. Samsung has received more than 50 reports of smoking, melting, overheating, or fires from the washers and in some cases they’ve even caused property damage.

Three people also reported injuries from smoke inhalation.