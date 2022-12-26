Midlands Pup-Shots! December 26

Orangeburg
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Prefers a home without other dogs, cats
Annabelle is a sweetheart and a pleasure to be with. She now wishes for her forever home.
2/16
ASH
Orangeburg
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with children
Prefers a home without other dogs
Ash was found in the middle of a busy highway along with his sister at the tender age of 7 weeks old.
3/16
AXLE
Orangeburg
Vaccinations up to date.
Good ina home with other dogs, children
Axle is a happy and very friendly pup.
4/16
BAMBI
Orangeburg
Funny, Couch potato, Quiet, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Adoption Fee $200
Bambi currently resides at our sanctuary and is looking for the perfect family to bond with.
5/16
BIRDIE
6/16
JASMINE
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Curious, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, children
My name is JASMINE and I'm a 3 month old tricolored male Hound mix.
7/16
KOREA
Orangeburg
Affectionate, Friendly, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Funny
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
8/16
MACY
Irmo
Friendly, Playful, Affectionate, Athletic, Loves kisses
House trained
Good with other dogs, children
Adoption fee $200
Macy lived on a cable, tied outside, alone and lonely.
9/16
MISS. IRIS
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Dignified, Athletic, Funny, Curious, Loves kisses, good with dogs, good with cats, great with people
House trained
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $150
Miss. Iris is a smart, sweet, and lovely young lady.
10/16
MR. BLITZEN
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Dignified, Quiet, Funny, Independent, Curious, Loves kisses, good with cats, good with dogs, good with people
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $200
Mr. Blitzen is a very smart young man!
11/16
NOAH
Orangeburg
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs children
Noah is still on the shy side when he meets someone new, but eventually warms up and will love you forever!
12/16
PRISSY
Orangeburg
Prissy is now about 4 months old, and a sweet laid back pup.
13/16
SCRAPPY
Irmo
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Prefers a home without other dogs or children
Adoption fee $200
Almost 7 years old, Scrappy came to us as a 9 mo old puppy in Oct 2016.
14/16
SUMMERLY
Orangeburg
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Summerly is a 8 year old Redbone Hound.
15/16
YETTI
Orangeburg
16/16
ZACK
Irmo
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Prefers a home without dogs or children
He deserves a safe, forever home! Neuter, vaccines, microchip provided.
Help find a Midlands pup in need of a forever home courtesy of petfinder.com!