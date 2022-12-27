City of Columbia seeking contractors for new housing program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The City of Columbia is looking for contractors for their Single Family Housing Improvement for Neighborhood Enhancement (SHINE) program.

The new housing rehabilitation program includes projects ranging from weatherization to home replacement for houses located in Columbia.

New contractors and those with experience working on City of Columbia projects are invited to attend and learn about the new program.

See available workshops below:

January 18, 2023 5:00 p.m.- 6:30 p.m.

Busby Street Community Center

1735 Busby Street Columbia, SC 29203

January 25, 2023 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Eau Claire Town Hall

3905 Ensor Ave. Ste. 113, Columbia, SC 29203

February 8, 2023 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Eau Claire Town Hall

3905 Ensor Ave. Ste. 113, Columbia, SC 29203

February 22, 2023 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Busby Street Community Center

1735 Busby Street Columbia, SC 29203

Registration for all workshops can be found at: https://form.jotform.com/223454963844162