Columbia Water Department fixing water issues due to weather

The City of Columbia Water Department says it’s working on fixing the water issues in the wake of freezing temperatures.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The City of Columbia Water Department says it’s working on fixing the water issues in the wake of freezing temperatures.

Officials say customers may experience low water pressure due to outages in the area.

Orangeburg County is also experiencing low water pressure due to frozen pipes. Crews are working to resolve the situation.

Officials advise you to try calling again if you get a busy signal.

If you are experiencing any water issues from the weather, Columbia Water asks you to call (803) 545-3300