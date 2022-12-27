DEW: Disaster Unemployment Assistance applications due Dec. 28

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The deadline for residents to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) is December 28.

Individuals who became unemployed or lost work due to Hurricane Ian, small business owners and self-employed, including 1099 contract workers are eligible to apply for the funds.

Eligible applicants who live in Charleston, Georgetown, or Horry county can receive a minimum of $134.00 and up to $326.00 per week in benefits.

Applicants who may be eligible for DUA:

• Individuals who are unemployed due to the disaster, and do not qualify for regular unemployment

insurance benefits.

• Self-employed individuals and small business owners who lost income due to the disaster.

• Individuals who were prevented from working due to an injury caused by the disaster.

• Individuals who have become the major supplier of household income due to the disaster-related

death or injury of the previous major supplier of household income.

• Individuals who are unable to reach their job or self-employment location because they must

travel through the affected area and are prevented from doing so by the disaster.

• Individuals who were to commence employment or self-employment but were prevented by the

disaster.

The SC Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) officials say any applications filed after the deadline will be considered untimely and benefits may be denied. Visit MyBenefits Portal to apply.

Individuals can also visit dew.sc.gov and click the MyBenefits Login in the first circle of the homepage to apply through the unemployment insurance benefits system.

Call 1-866-831-1724 for help.