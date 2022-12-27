Midas Auto Service hosting “Blood for Oil” blood drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Midas of Gervais Street is hosting a “Blood for Oil” blood drive in the Palmetto Garage Works Community Room on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Individuals who donate blood will receive a free limited-edition Red Cross t-shirt and an oil change voucher!

To make an appointment, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org and enter Sponsor Code: Midas.

The event is set to take place at 1515 Gervais Street.