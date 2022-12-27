Saluda Firefighters: tree falls on home trapping two people

Saluda firefighters say winter weather caused a tree to crash through a mobile home, trapping two people inside over the weekend.

According to investigators they were able to safely rescue them from the home. No injuries were reported.

Authorities say this was one of many weather related calls they responded to over the holiday weekend.