Consumer Affairs ranks SC roads 9th worst in U.S.

South Carolina has been ranked as the 9th state with the worst roads in the nation.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina has been ranked as the 9th state with the worst roads in the nation.

In a survey conducted by Consumer Affairs, South Carolinians rated the state’s roads an average of just 2.

The Palmetto State spends only $462 per year per capita on highways, which is 75% of the national average expenditure, according to the Tax Policy Center.

An additional $439 per year is spent by the average SC driver on repairs caused by bad road conditions, says TRIP.

Population growth and tourism is cited as reasons for the state’s possible low infrastructure rating.

For more information, visit Consumer Affairs.